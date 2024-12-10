Jenny Bảo Ngọc awarded Asia Outstanding Young Celebrity Host, Singer

HÀ NỘI — Eleven year old Jenny Bảo Ngọc has received the Asia Outstanding Young Celebrity Host & Singer award for her remarkable activities through the year.

It is the second year in a row that she took the award, presented by Royal Crate Events and Management Group, along with the ER Creatives Group. The awards honour the nation builders of Asia in different fields such as showbiz and entertainment, business, arts and culture.

It is also for individuals and companies that promote business activities, provide quality products or services aimed at consumer benefits and satisfaction, as well as consumer protection.

“The award resulted from my great efforts and being hard working. I am very honoured and proud to receive this award," said Jenny Bảo Ngọc.

Born as Phan Bảo Ngọc, the 11-year-old is a famous junior bilingual MC, singer, actress and model.

In 2024, she took part in numerous domestic and international events, including Hà Nội's English Talent Contest for Children, Miss Eco Tourism Global which was in Thailand, the Asia Arts Festival, the Việt Nam Kids Talent Show and a Việt Nam English Talent Competition.

She was the youngest 'parliamentarian' at the Children's National Assembly mock session.

Currently, Jenny Bảo Ngọc, who was appointed Ambassador of Global Eco Tourism Beauty Peagant, is TV host of the Việt Nam Television's VTV5 channel and singer of different children music shows featured on VTV3, VTV5 and VOV3.

She claimed the Young Leader Award at the World Diplomatic Forum, the Most Outstanding MC at the Việt Nam Kids Talent Competition and the Outstanding Prize of the Việt Nam Youth Melody in 2023.

She was the 2023 Children's Face of the Year by the Việt Nam Children's Magazine.

Notably, she won the crown of the Miss Tourism Queen Worldwide Junior Ambassador 2023.

Jenny Bảo Ngọc also proved her singing talent when she earned third prize in a national Children’s Melody contest and a first prize in a singing competition for Hà Nội children, both in 2022.

In same year, she secured second place of the Model Kid Việt Nam.

As a student of the Newton Secondary & High School, Jenny has also won many different prizes in academic studies including a bronze in mathematics at the Asian Science and Mathematics Olympiad 2024.

"I first began working as a MC when I was five, at events in schools and around where I lived. I gained experience and learned from senior MCs to improve my ability," she said.

"For this year, I have taken charge of major and bilingual events such as the Miss Eco Tourism Global and in this awarding event I am a MC - singer and host. I feel very honoured to stand on such big stages." VNS