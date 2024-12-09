Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Classy glasses

December 09, 2024 - 17:11
Trendy glasses give wearers a real unique look, and that’s exactly what’s being produced at this small workshop in Hà Nội. Designers use wood, horn, and lacquer to create real eye-catching spectacles!

 

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Rewards for impressive press moments

Photos capturing the emotional moments at the funeral of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (1944-2024), taken by journalists from Nông Thôn Ngày Nay (Countryside Today) and its website danviet.vn, have won the Special Prize at the Press Moments Awards 2024.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom