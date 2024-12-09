Imagine Dragons band brings exceptional music experience at 8WONDER Winter Festival 2024

HCM CITY – Thousands of music lovers had an unforgettable music night with global music superstars Imagine Dragons at the 8WONDER Winter Festival 2024 at Vinhomes Grand Park in HCM City's District 9 on December 8.

The band performed many of their top hits, such as Demons, Thunder, Whatever It Takes, Enemy, and Bad Liar, for over an hour, satisfying the long wait since they were announced to perform earlier this month.

They also brought their highly-anticipated song, Believer, a lead single in the album “Revolve” with over six billion streams, to audiences at the show.

The crowd chanted every song, danced along, and immersed themselves in the great atmosphere of the show, which affirms the love of Vietnamese fans towards the band.

Imagine Dragons is an American pop rock band based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

They have had numerous hits since their debut in 2008 and have sold more than 74 million albums and 65 million digital songs worldwide, making them one of the most internationally famous artists at the moment.

For US-UK music lovers in Việt Nam, Imagine Dragons is among the legends, and seeing the band perform on stage was a dream-come-true experience for them.

Besides Imagine Dragons, audiences also enjoyed hit songs of talented Vietnamese artists, namely singer and composer SOOBIN, singer Chi Pu, and rappers such as HIEUTHUHAI, MANBO, and HURRYKNG.

Going beyond just a music show, the festival will also have a series of activities themed “Siêu hội Giáng Sinh” (Christmas Super-Fest), offering cultural, music, culinary, and entertainment activities throughout the festive month of December. – VNS