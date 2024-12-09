Huge crowds say hello to two  television shows held in Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — Two concerts and television shows, Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai (Call Me By Fire Vietnam) and Anh Trai Say Hi (Say Hi Never Say Goodbye), held in Hà Nội this December, provided plenty of appeal for young music fans, attracting the attention of a huge number of spectators.

The concert Anh Trai Say Hi took place on two nights, December 7 and 9, at the Mỹ Đình National Stadium, Mỹ Đình District, while the concert Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai will be held on the night of December 14 at Vinhomes Ocean Park 3, Gia Lâm District.

In Hà Nội, the organisers of the Anh Trai Say Hi concert said an audience of nearly 50,000 thousand enjoyed the event on December 7.

While they were not allowed into the arena until midday, some extra keen fans queued the night before to get into the Mỹ Đình National Stadium. The atmosphere was lively, with young people eagerly lining up, hoping to get the best spots to see their idols up close.

Despite the chilly weather, the enthusiasm of the fans remained undiminished through hours of waiting. Everyone was dressed warmly with coats, hats and scarves and happy to wait for as long as it took.

Before the concert, the Anh Trai Say Hi cast, along with the production team, participated in several activities in Hà Nội, including a meet and greet at the Nhân Dân newspaper office and the headquarters of the Central Committee of the Hồ Chí Minh Communist Youth Union.

On November 12, the organisers began selling tickets for the second Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai concert, planned for December 14, on the Ticketbox platform. Just two minutes later, the website crashed due to the high volume of traffic from too many people accessing the site.

The organisers recorded approximately 150,000 people attempting to purchase tickets for the concert and the tickets were sold out within 40 minutes.

Both television shows organised concerts earlier in HCM City in September and October.

On October 19, the first concert of Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai took place at the Saigon Riverside Park, HCM City and quickly sold out in just over an hour. The performance lasted for hours and attracted over 20,000 spectators.

On the same evening, the second concert of Anh Trai Say Hi at the Vạn Phúc Urban Area in Thủ Đức City drew around 30,000 fans. Earlier, the first large-scale concert held at Saigon Riverside Park on September 28 attracted thousands of spectators.

Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai, co-organised by Yeah1 Group Corporation and 1Production Limited Company and broadcasted on VTV3, is a stage dedicated to 33 male artists who have many years of experience in various fields such as music, cinema and sports.

The television show is the Vietnamese version of the television show 'Call Me by Fire' from Mango TV from China.

Anh Trai Say Hi, organised by VieON and broadcasted on HTV2 and VieON, involved 30 younger male artists, many of whom were appearing on reality television for the first time.

Anh Trai Vượt Ngàn Trông Gai and Anh Trai Say Hi have been nominated as the top 15 most important culture, sports and tourism events in 2024 selected by Văn Hóa (Culture) newspaper. — VNS