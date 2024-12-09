Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Life & Style

Miss Intercontinental 2024 crowned in Vietnamese design

December 09, 2024 - 16:38
The evening gown was designed exclusively for the newly crowned Miss Intercontinental 2024 by Nguyễn Minh Tuấn for his label, MINHTUAN COUTURE.
Miss Intercontinental 2024 María D. Cepero. Photo courtesy of Missosology

HÀ NỘI — New Miss Intercontinental 2024, María D. Cepero from Puerto Rico, wore a stunning white gown designed by a Vietnamese fashion house for her crowning ceremony that took place on December 6.

The evening gown was designed exclusively for the newly crowned Miss Intercontinental 2024 by Nguyễn Minh Tuấn for his label, MINHTUAN COUTURE.

Inspired by the delicate beauty and vibrant resilience of reed - symbolising hidden strength - the gown played a significant role in helping Cepero surpass over 70 contestants and shine brightly on the stage of Miss Intercontinental 2024.

With a predominant white hue accented by shimmering gold, the mermaid-style gown hugs the body, accentuating its alluring curves. Exquisite curves are intricately embellished on the sheer fabric, featuring thousands of crystals and Swarovski stones that create a stunning sparkling effect. The soft train, adorned with meticulous detailing, further enhances the gown's elegance and makes a striking impression on stage.

According to designer Tuấn, also the establisher of MINHTUAN COUTURE, the gown is not just an outfit but also embodies confidence, elegance and pride.

Cepero was a strong contender with numerous advantages from the outset of the beauty pageant. The 26-year-old law student prepared for her journey to conquer the Miss Intercontinental 2024 crown by commissioning a designer for her outfits six months prior to the event.

Cepero in a design of MINHTUAN COUTURE. Photo courtesy of of MINHTUAN COUTURE

She wore seven evening gowns by the Vietnamese designer during the competition, three of which were exclusively tailored for her.

Cepero is currently a businesswoman, possessing both exceptional physical beauty and intelligence. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and an MBA with a specialisation in Accounting. She is also studying Law at the University of Puerto Rico. Cepero is fluent in four languages: Spanish, English, French, and Portuguese.

Previously, María was the first runner-up at Miss World Puerto Rico and placed in the top five at Miss World America.

The newly crowned Miss Intercontinental 2024 is the 42nd beauty to win this year in designs by Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, who has been dubbed "the designer of beauty pageants.”

His Phoenix gown helped another beauty from Puerto Rico, Ashley Melendez, win the Miss Global 2023 title in January. —VNS

Nguyễn Minh Tuấn is dubbed "the designer of beauty pageants.” Photo courtesy of the designer
Vietnam fashion Beauty queen

Related Stories

see also

More on this story

Life & Style

Rewards for impressive press moments

Photos capturing the emotional moments at the funeral of General Secretary Nguyễn Phú Trọng (1944-2024), taken by journalists from Nông Thôn Ngày Nay (Countryside Today) and its website danviet.vn, have won the Special Prize at the Press Moments Awards 2024.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom