Miss Intercontinental 2024 crowned in Vietnamese design

HÀ NỘI — New Miss Intercontinental 2024, María D. Cepero from Puerto Rico, wore a stunning white gown designed by a Vietnamese fashion house for her crowning ceremony that took place on December 6.

The evening gown was designed exclusively for the newly crowned Miss Intercontinental 2024 by Nguyễn Minh Tuấn for his label, MINHTUAN COUTURE.

Inspired by the delicate beauty and vibrant resilience of reed - symbolising hidden strength - the gown played a significant role in helping Cepero surpass over 70 contestants and shine brightly on the stage of Miss Intercontinental 2024.

With a predominant white hue accented by shimmering gold, the mermaid-style gown hugs the body, accentuating its alluring curves. Exquisite curves are intricately embellished on the sheer fabric, featuring thousands of crystals and Swarovski stones that create a stunning sparkling effect. The soft train, adorned with meticulous detailing, further enhances the gown's elegance and makes a striking impression on stage.

According to designer Tuấn, also the establisher of MINHTUAN COUTURE, the gown is not just an outfit but also embodies confidence, elegance and pride.

Cepero was a strong contender with numerous advantages from the outset of the beauty pageant. The 26-year-old law student prepared for her journey to conquer the Miss Intercontinental 2024 crown by commissioning a designer for her outfits six months prior to the event.

She wore seven evening gowns by the Vietnamese designer during the competition, three of which were exclusively tailored for her.

Cepero is currently a businesswoman, possessing both exceptional physical beauty and intelligence. She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration and an MBA with a specialisation in Accounting. She is also studying Law at the University of Puerto Rico. Cepero is fluent in four languages: Spanish, English, French, and Portuguese.

Previously, María was the first runner-up at Miss World Puerto Rico and placed in the top five at Miss World America.

The newly crowned Miss Intercontinental 2024 is the 42nd beauty to win this year in designs by Nguyễn Minh Tuấn, who has been dubbed "the designer of beauty pageants.”

His Phoenix gown helped another beauty from Puerto Rico, Ashley Melendez, win the Miss Global 2023 title in January. —VNS