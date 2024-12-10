Vietnamese contestant crowned Mrs Earth International 2024

HCM CITY – Vũ Thị Hoa from Việt Nam has triumphed over 29 others to become Mrs Earth International 2024 at the finale held yesterday in the Philippines.

Hoa also won two titles: Best Evening Gown and Intellectual Beauty.

The 34-year-old beauty queen graduated from National Economics University and is pursuing a master’s degree there.

She has over 10 years of experience in banking and is currently a CEO of a business, a professional MC for VTC1 broadcast channel, and an enthusiastic volunteer for charity and environmental protection activities.

“Whenever I want to do something, I set my determination really high,” Hoa shared about her journey at the competition.

“Because the fellow candidates are also talented and beautiful, I am more determined to train myself both physically and mentally. As a representative, I want to contribute to Việt Nam's glory and show more of our people to international friends,” she said.

Hoa was crowned Mrs Earth Vietnam 2024 earlier in June and had to practice diligently for six months before joining the international pageant.

During her time at the contest, Hoa left a strong impression for her confidence and excellent performances.

She nailed the semifinal with her national costume, “Sen vàng tỏa sáng” (Glowing gold lotus), from stylist Brian Võ.

Inspired by the beauty of the lotus flower, commonly seen in Vietnamese culture and tradition, the costume stands out with a large, all-gold lotus at the back and meticulous details at the front.

It is a combination of tradition and modernity, honouring the resilience characteristic of Vietnamese women.

Bearing the 10 kilogramme costume, she still managed to deliver a great performance.

Hoa also impressed the judges with her English fluency during the interview round.

In her answer, Hoa said what she brings to the competition is not only her determination to win but also the love and pride for her country.

“I want to tell the world that Vietnamese women not only are beautiful but also embody intelligence, bravery, and compassion,” she said.

After four rounds, including bikini performance, environmentally friendly costume performance, evening gown performance, and interview, Hoa excellently overcame others to win the highest title.

The first, second, and third runners-up were given to Indian, Singaporean, and Filipino finalists respectively.

Mrs Earth International, organised by La Reina’s Filipinas Organisation Inc., is among the recognised and prestigious beauty contests.

The pageant celebrates the beauty, intellect, and environmental advocacy of married women from around the world.

It not only portrays beauty but also highlights environmental and social responsibility.

This year, the contest attracted 50 contestants from countries such as Japan, Mexico, Singapore, the US, China, and Việt Nam. – VNS