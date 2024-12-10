Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Cultural hub for Vietnamese youth opens in Russia

December 10, 2024 - 14:52
A youth library was inaugurated at the headquarters of Việt Nam's Trade Office in Russia on December 8, expected to serve as a cultural and spiritual hub for Vietnamese students in the host country.
The library houses around 1,200 book titles across various fields. Photo VNA

MOSCOW – A youth library was inaugurated at the headquarters of Việt Nam’s Trade Office in Russia on December 8, expected to serve as a cultural and spiritual hub for Vietnamese students in the host country.

The event was part of activities marking major milestones of the Vietnamese community in Russia and the relations between the two countries, including the fourth Congress of the Vietnamese Association in Russia and the 75th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties.

The library houses around 1,200 book titles across various fields such as history, politics, economics, and culture, in both Vietnamese and foreign languages. A digital catalog on the association's website helps students explore the collection remotely.

Besides serving as a rendezvous for book lovers, the library also showcases memorabilia and awards highlighting the achievements of Vietnamese students in Russia.

The library plans to host activities like book discussions, reading days, and storytelling competitions to promote the reading culture.

Lê Huỳnh Đức, President of the Vietnamese Student Association in Russia, said the library is the result of two years of effort inspired by Ambassador Đặng Minh Khôi’s vision of a cultural space for students in Moscow. Support from organisations like the “Tradition and Friendship” Fund and the Vietnamese community in Russia made the initiative possible, with contributions from young volunteers who donated books and established operational procedures. - VNA/VNS

