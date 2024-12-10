Book on Hà Nội’s architectural beauty through historical periods released

HÀ NỘI – Bilingual Vietnamese and French book Hà Nội Architecture – The Cultural Intersection of Việt Nam and France has been released to offer a youthful and artistic perspective on Hà Nội’s architectural beauty through historical periods.

The book was developed by a strong advisory board, with its content written in Vietnamese by Dr Trần Quốc Bảo – an architect and lecturer at Hà Nội University of Civil Engineering, and translated into French by translator Thẩm Yên Linh. A majority of photos were taken by photographer Lê Hoàng.

The project led by AA Architecture Construction Company began in 2022. It is sponsored by the Sun Group, Maurice Nguyễn – the great-grandson of the renowned architect François Charles Lagisquet - one of the architects who designed the Hà Nội Opera House, AKA Furniture, Cara, and RuNam café-restaurant chain.

After republishing the book Saigon 1968 - 1998, Three Centuries of Development and Construction in 2015, the passion for preserving and promoting understanding of architecture, especially that of Hà Nội, motivated the AA Architecture Company and its partners to officially initiate a project dedicated to the architectural art of the capital titled Hà Nội Architecture – The Cultural Intersection of Việt Nam and France.

After two years, with the team’s seriousness and dedication, 1,500 copies of Hà Nội Architecture – The Cultural Intersection of Việt Nam and France, published by the World Publishing House and distributed by Phanbook, have officially been released.

The hardcover book features an impressive design, 364 pages long, accompanied by a short video documenting the research and creation process.

Like a historical chronicle of Hà Nội written through architectural art, the book provides readers with a panoramic view of the architectural beauty of Hà Nội throughout different periods with Part 1: Ancient Thăng Long – Hà Nội; Part 2: Colonial Hà Nội Architecture featuring styles like Beaux-Arts, Art Deco, Indochine, Early Colonial Architecture, Steel Architecture, and Gothic; and Part 3: Hà Nội Architecture after 1954. - VNA/VNS