Bắc Giang preserves then heritage

BẮC GIANG – Bắc Giang - one of the 11 localities in Việt Nam housing the practice of then singing, a traditional folk art form and spiritual ritual practiced by the Tày, Nùng, and Thái ethnic groups in the northern mountainous region of Việt Nam.

The practice is a UNESCO-recognised intangible cultural heritage of humanity. Then is an essential practice in the spiritual life of the Tày, Nùng and Thái ethnic groups, primarily residing in districts such as Lục Ngạn, Sơn Đông, Lục Nam, Yên Thế, and Lạng Giang.

The provincial Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism reported the art form is categorised into two types – ritualistic then, which preserves the traditional spiritual elements, and recreational then, adapted for cultural and artistic purposes.

According to Nguyễn Sĩ Cầm, Deputy Director of the department, in 2021, the provincial People’s Committee approved a plan for preserving and promoting the cultural heritage of local ethnic groups for 2021-2030. This plan prioritises the preservation of UNESCO-recognised heritages, including the specific task of safeguarding then through phased strategies. In 2022, Bắc Giang launched a document on its implementation of a national action programme to protect and enhance the value of the practice.

Since 2019, the Bắc Giang cultural and cinema centre has run classes on then singing and đàn tính (a traditional stringed instrument), attracting nearly 200 participants. Districts like Sơn Đông, Lục Ngạn, Lục Nam, and Lạng Giang have hosted similar classes for local clubs, and schools have integrated the singing into their curricula.

The province has actively supported the establishment of then singing and đàn tính clubs in areas with large Tày and Nùng populations. To date, 20 clubs have been formed, some receiving funding from the authorities for instruments, costumes, and equipment to sustain their activities. In community-based tourism sites in Sơn Đông and Yên Thế, recreational Then performances have been incorporated into tourism programmes, yielding notable success.

In November 2023, Bắc Giang hosted the first provincial Then Singing and Đàn Tính Festival, featuring diverse cultural and art activities.

Bắc Giang city has supported people’s artists and meritorious artists involving this field. From 2024, they will receive monthly allowances and funeral expense support. Currently, 43 artists in Bắc Giang have been honoured with these titles, including two recognised for their work in then practice.

Looking ahead, Bắc Giang aims to integrate then heritage into its community-based tourism products while honouring individuals and communities contributing to its preservation and promotion. VNA/VNS