Sustainable yacht project honoured at Green Economy Forum

HÀ NỘI — Việt Thuận Transport Co., Ltd. was honoured with two prestigious awards, including Top 10 Green Enterprises and Sustainable Development and Green Eco-Friendly Tourism Products, for its sustainable yacht project at the Green Economy Forum for a Sustainable National Development 2024.

As a maritime transport company, in 2023, Việt Thuận marked its transition into the tourism sector by launching its luxury yacht brand, Grand Pioneers.

The two yachts within the project are designed with modern features, meeting international safety standards, while integrating environmentally friendly solutions to minimise the impact on marine ecosystems.

Earlier, the company was awarded several prestigious honours, including the World’s Best Green Cruise Line 2024 title at the World Cruise Awards.

Deputy Project Manager of Việt Thuận, Trịnh Đức Thuận, said: "Being recognised at the Green Economy Forum 2024 is a great honour for us. This recognition reflects Việt Thuận's ongoing efforts in developing green solutions and serves as motivation for us to continue leading the way in harmonising the economy, environment and society.

"With the philosophy 'We only exist when we preserve nature,' Việt Thuận is committed to continuously innovating and contributing positively to the sustainable development of Việt Nam."

The Green Economy Forum for a Sustainable National Development 2024, organised by the Việt Nam Association of Environmental Industries, aims to recognise outstanding efforts in green economic development and environmental protection, while affirming the importance of sustainable development trends in a global context.

Chairman of the Vietnam Association of Environmental Industries, Trần Văn Lượng, emphasised that green and sustainable economic development is becoming an inevitable global trend, a model that many countries are striving towards.

In Việt Nam, major policies such as the Resolution of the 13th National Congress of the Communist Party have focused on environmental protection, sustainable resource use and the construction of a green economy that is environmentally friendly.

Lượng emphasised the crucial role of the environmental sector in advancing a green economy, stressing the need for a balanced approach that integrates three essential pillars: the economy, the environment and society.

Businesses must strike a balance between developing clean energy, fostering sustainable growth, ensuring responsible production and consumption, preserving natural resources, promoting the efficient use of ecosystems, improving public health, creating employment opportunities and reducing social inequality.

The forum highlighted the widespread agreement among organisations, businesses and communities in advancing a green economy and fostering a circular, sustainable economy with environmental protection and public health at its core. — VNS