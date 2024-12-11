Tourism to accelerate sustainable growth in rural areas

HỘI AN — Rural tourism has been listed as a key factor on the 2021-30 master plan’s sustainable development in the countryside of Việt Nam, helping to boost agriculture, traditional crafts and lifestyle, ecological and environment conservation, and create multi-value and inclusive economic structure transformation.

Deputy Minister of Culture, Sports and Tourism, Hồ An Phong stressed at the opening ceremony of the first UN Tourism Conference on Tourism for Rural Development in Quảng Nam Province.

Phong said a major population of Việt Nam is living in rural areas, so rural-based tourism has been growing rapidly, creating a series of attractive products and services, contributing to better livelihood in the region.

“Rural tourism has helped preserve traditional trades and improve the income for farming-communities, while attracting huge investment in high-tech farming,” Phong said.

“However, rural tourism in Việt Nam has also been challenging, against small scale of investment, poor traffic infrastructure, human resources, funds and market links. The first UN Conference on rural tourism hosted by Việt Nam and Quảng Nam would help Việt Nam and the other countries improve long-term vision and solutions on the development of tourism in rural area.”

Executive Director, UN Tourism Zoritsa Urosevic, said: “This conference is not just a gathering – it is a milestone. It reflects strong commitment by UN Tourism, under the leadership of Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili, to prioritise rural development as a cornerstone of global recovery and sustainability.

“We gather not just to discuss tourism, but to amplify its potential as a transformative force that can empower rural communities and drive social and economic equity."

Rural areas are home to 84 per cent of people living in poverty and face significant challenges.

Gaps in infrastructure, access to services and employment opportunities are just the tip of the iceberg. Yet, these communities are also rich in traditions, biodiversity and resilience.

"Tourism can harness these assets to foster inclusion and innovation,” she said.

The UN director stressed that it has the power to diversify rural economies, connect tourism with agriculture, uplift women and youth and attract investments that are vital for a fairer, more sustainable society.

“By focusing on rural tourism, we strengthen communities while preserving their cultural and environmental treasures,” she added.

“The tourism sector is showing extraordinary resilience. In the first nine months of 2024, international arrivals reached 1.1 billion, nearly matching pre-pandemic levels. This incredible recovery reminds us of tourism’s role as a driver of economic growth and resilience.

"Four years after the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, which brought global tourism to a standstill, the latest World Tourism Barometer reflects the sector’s remarkable recovery, with most regions already exceeding 2019 arrival numbers in the period from January to September 2024.”

"Allow me to recognise Việt Nam for its remarkable achievements. Surpassing 2019 international tourism income within the first nine months of 2024 is an extraordinary accomplishment, placing Việt Nam among the best performers not only in Southeast Asia but across Asia and the Pacific.

"This conference is an opportunity to form partnerships, exchange knowledge and build strategies that will have a lasting impact on rural communities across the globe.

"At UN Tourism, we are unwavering in our commitment to placing rural tourism at the forefront of the global agenda.

"By doing so, we unlock the immense potential of rural communities, turning their stories into global inspirations and opportunities.

Hội An is the perfect setting for such ambition. Let its history, beauty and spirit inspire us to craft solutions that uplift communities worldwide.”

The conference, which has drawn the participation of 300 deputies from 50 countries in the world, was the first global gathering uniting national and local governments, international organisations and the private sector to highlight and enhance the vital role of tourism in advancing rural development.

Hội An also hosted the second annual meeting of the Best Tourism Villages by UN Tourism Network, as an invitation-only private session. This meeting will bring together network members, including Best Tourism Villages (BTV) and villages involved in the Upgrade Programme, along with national focal points to establish the strategic framework of the Network and discuss future directions.

Trà Quế vegetable village in the ancient town of Hội An of Quảng Nam Province received an award as one of the Best Tourism Villages 2024 at a UN Tourism vote in Colombia last month.

Trà Quế village in Hội An is the third village in Việt Nam to win the UN Tourism award after Thái Hải eco village in Thái Nguyên province and Tân Hoá village in Quảng Bình Province.

Quảng Nam is the only province in Việt Nam with two world heritage sites – the ancient town of Hội An, Mỹ Sơn Sanctuary and Chàm Islands-Hội An world biosphere reserve site.

The provincial agri-tourism sector accounts for a third of the total number of tourists visiting the province every year.

Tourism has been promoting green and sustainable tourism with zero-waste, non-plastic and low carbon policies in following the Government’s commitment to net zero by 2050. - VNS