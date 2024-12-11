Exhibitions on Việt Nam people’s army open in HCM City, Cần Thơ

HÀ NỘI – Many precious images and artifacts originating from the Việt Nam People's Army are displayed at two exhibitions that opened on December 10 in HCM City and the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024).

The thematic exhibition The Heroic Army - Strong National Defence taking place until December 31 at the HCM Campaign Museum introduces nearly 400 images, artifacts, and documents about the glorious traditions of the VPA through 80 years of construction, fighting and development.

The exhibition also showcases images and documents highlighting the policies, creative models, and effective practices of the armed forces of Military Region 7, which have played a crucial role in stabilising and developing the unit. Notably, many of the policies, models, and initiatives have been effectively implemented and piloted by the Ministry of National Defence for wider adoption across the armed forces.

Meanwhile, the Military Region 9 Museum in Cần Thơ City inaugurated a special exhibition entitled Unity Between the Army and the People, presenting to the public more than 300 documents, images, artifacts, and books featuring the VPA’s activities in the 1944-1975 period, in the cause of national construction and defence from 1976 to now, as well as outstanding individuals of the heroic army.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Colonel Trịnh Hoành Phong, Deputy Chief of Political Affairs of Military Region 9, emphasised that through the valuable artifacts and documents displayed at the exhibition, the organisers aim to convey the message that the VPA was born and grew up in the revolutionary struggle of the masses.

All achievements in political progress and military victories of the army have been made possible thanks to the material and spiritual support of the people. The people are the inexhaustible source of strength for the army. Without the people, the army cannot exist or develop, he affirmed.

The exhibition will run until January 31, 2025. - VNA/VNS