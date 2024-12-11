Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu tourism week to offer 1,000 free hotel rooms

BÀ RỊA - VŨNG TÀU — Local hotels and accommodation facilities in the coastal southern province of Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu will offer about 1,000 free rooms to tourists during the province’s coming tourism week in late December.

The provincial People’s Committee last week held a meeting to introduce its tourism week to promote the province’s image to both domestic and international visitors and stimulate year-end tourism demand.

With the theme “Let's Go!!! Bà Rịa-Vũng Tàu”, this year’s tourism week will last from December 27 to December 29.

Trần Thị Thu Hiền, acting director of the province’s Department of Tourism, said that through this event series, the local tourism sector aims to introduce high-quality and unique tourism products to visitors.

“It’s a valuable opportunity to showcase the province’s land and people, a destination known for being safe and welcoming,” she said.

The province calls on tourism businesses and service providers to launch promotional programmes to welcome the upcoming New Year and Tết (Lunar New Year).

This year’s tourism week, mainly taking place in Vũng Tàu city and Xuyên Mộc District, will feature a diverse and exciting lineup of events.

It will include an art programme, culinary festival, flyboard artistic sports show, OCOP product showcases connected with traditional craft villages, a golf tournament, a “Green Tourism” pickleball event, and a variety of exciting beach sports.

Visitors will also have a chance to enjoy and check in with hot air balloons, receive complimentary buffet tickets and enjoy nightly music performances.

Local hotels and accommodation facilities will also offer several special promotions such as discounts on services ranging from 10 to 50 per cent.

The event is expected to attract thousands of local and foreign visitors.

The province now has 49 travel firms, including 23 international travel firms.

By the end of November, it welcomed more than 16 million visitors, a year-on-year increase of more than 13 per cent. Total tourism revenue is estimated at VNĐ17.3 trillion (US$680 million), an increase of nearly 15 per cent compared to the same period last year. — VNS