Vietnamese culture introduced to international friends in Japan

TOKYO – International friends had a chance to enjoy some of the traditional cultural values of Vietnam at an event held in Tokyo by the Vietnamese Embassy in Japan on December 11.

Among the participants were Nakasone Mariko, President of the Asia-Pacific Ladies Friendship Association (ALFS) in Japan; Fujimoto Atsuko, Executive Director of the ALFS; Nakata Yukako, spouse of the Honorary Consul of Việt Nam in Sapporo city; Chikako Nagasaki, spouse of the Governor of Yamanashi prefecture; along with ambassadors and their spouses from many countries.

Opening the event, the spouse of the Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan, Thái Thu Hồng, said that continuing the series of activities organised by the ALFS to help countries understand one another's cultures, the Vietnamese Embassy decided to hold the event to introduce part of the beauty of Việt Nam’s traditional culture to friends from Japan and other countries around the world.

She expressed her gratitude to the ALFS for maintaining its commitment to fostering connections and nurturing understanding and friendship through cultural exchanges.

Performances of rituals of the Worship of Mother Goddesses - a folk belief inscribed in the Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity, traditional musical instruments, and a puppet show by artists from the Việt Nam Puppetry Theatre provided comers an opportunity to experience the Vietnamese cultural identity.

The audience were also invited to try musical instruments of Việt Nam and joined artists in dances.

Previously, as part of their tour in Japan, the troupe from the Việt Nam National Puppetry Theatre on December 10 performed at the Ikebana International Fair 2024, co-organised by the embassies of Vietnam and some other countries to raise funds to support disadvantaged people in Japan. - VNA/VNS