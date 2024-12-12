Politics & Law
Life & Style

Two national intangible cultural heritages recognised in Huế

December 12, 2024 - 13:54
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism announced that on the list of national intangible heritages are the Huệ Nam Palace Festival and the traditional craft of making Vân Cù vermicelli.
Huệ Nam Palace is a traditional festival worshipping the Thiên Y A Na Mother Godness of Thừa Thiên-Huế People. VNA/VNS Photo 

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced the list of national intangible heritages, with the the Huệ Nam Palace Festival and the traditional craft of making Vân Cù vermicelli making the grade.

The Huệ Nam Palace Festival, or Hòn Chén Temple Festival in Hương Thọ Commune in Hòn Chén Temple, Huế City is the ceremony to worship the Thiên Y A Na Mother Goddess, celebrated in the third and seventh lunar months every year. 

The festival showcases the distinctiveness of colourful ancient costumes, unique performances and traditional dances typical of Mother Goddess Worship — a Vietnamese folk belief, worshipping goddesses and promoting the role of women.

It attracts many followers of the Mother Goddess and crowds of many tens of thousands.

The festival contributes to preserving and promoting cultural values ​​and heritage associated with the relic, while meeting the spiritual needs of the community, so an intangible cultural heritage of humanity recognised by UNESCO.

Phan Thanh Hải, Director of the Department of Culture and Sports of Thừa Thiên-Huế Province said: “Those who have visited Hòn Chén Temple and especially attended the Hòn Chén Temple festival will surely find it hard to forget the beautiful scenery and lovely cultural features of this festival.

"Huế people still call the Hòn Chén Temple Festival the Mother's Festival, a festival of filial piety and gratitude to the Mother Goddess.”

The traditional craft of making vermicelli in Vân Cù Village, Hương Toàn Commune, Hương Trà Town is also recognised as a national intangible heritage

The traditional craft of making bún - also known as vermicelli — in Vân Cù Village, Hương Toàn Commune, Hương Trà Town has also been recognised as a national intangible heritage. 

Residents of Vân Cù Village have been making vermicelli for 400 years, made famous for its pure white noodles, contributing to creating the brand for the dish Huế beef noodles.

Nearly one hundred village households make the vermicelli, which also offers a stable income to people. — VNS

