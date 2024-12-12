Hungry for music

Acclaimed Brazilian pianist Cristian Budu kicked off his Asian Tour with a concert titled “Saudades do Brasil” which was organised at Hồ Gươm Theatre in Hà Nội on October 30. He’s a rising star who aims to deliver classical music to everyone, no matter where they come from.
Phú Yên Province has maintained its leading position in the Production Attraction Index (PAI) rankings, as announced at the Forum on Film Crew Attraction Index and Film Production Environment in Việt Nam, hosted by the Việt Nam Film Development Association (VFDA) and the People's Committee of Ninh Bình Province.
Việt Thuận Transport Co., Ltd. was honoured with two prestigious awards, including Top 10 Green Enterprises and Sustainable Development and Green Eco-Friendly Tourism Products for its sustainable yacht project at the Green Economy Forum for a Sustainable National Development 2024.
Rural tourism has been listed as a key factor on the 2021-30 master plan for sustainable development in the countryside of Việt Nam, helping to boost agriculture, traditional crafts and lifestyle, ecological and environment conservation, along with building on multi-value and inclusive economic structure transformations.
Many precious images and artifacts originating from the Việt Nam People's Army are displayed at two exhibitions that opened on December 10 in HCM City and the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024)