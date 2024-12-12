Hungry for music

Many precious images and artifacts originating from the Việt Nam People's Army are displayed at two exhibitions that opened on December 10 in HCM City and the Mekong Delta city of Cần Thơ on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army (VPA) (December 22, 1944 - 2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People’s Defence Festival (December 22, 1989 - 2024)