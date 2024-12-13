HOZO music festival: Cultural rendezvous to open in HCM City

HCM CITY - HCM City's HOZO International Music Festival is back to captivate the audience with a diverse lineup of local and international artists. This year's event, running from December 13 to 15, promises a vibrant celebration of music and culture.

Highlights include performances by over 100 artists, including renowned headliners like Mỹ Tâm, Henry Lau and Hiếu Thứ Hai, as well as international acts from Japan, Wales, Scotland, Denmark, and the Republic of Korea. The festival will feature both large-scaled and mini concerts, catering to a wide range of music lovers.

Beyond the main stage, HOZO will spotlight emerging talent at the Local Labels Stage. This platform provides a space for up-and-coming artists to showcase their unique sound and connect with a wider audience.

Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Nguyễn Thị Thanh Thúy stated that the event aims at creating a community-oriented festival for the people. It also contributes to the effective implementation of a project on organising typical cultural and sports festivals of HCM City between 2020 and 2030.

This year, the festival continues to offer free admission, making it accessible to the public and tourists. HOZO 2024 is expected to foster a vibrant music scene, attract international tourists, and solidify the locality's position as a cultural hub.

In 2023, the event attracted over 500,000 attendees and garnered over 20 million accesses on various online platforms. - VNA/VNS