Tôn Đức Thắng Museum opens new exhibitions

HCM CITY — HCM City-based Tôn Đức Thắng Museum is offering a series of new exhibitions and displays after three years of renovations.

The events feature the history of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, highlighting the role, prestige, leadership capacity and combat strength of the Party after almost a century since its founding.

Late President Hồ Chí Minh and his revolutionary career are also highlighted.

An online exhibition with 3D technology and smart apps is also offered with the aim of expanding the museum’s activities to the public.

The museum also opens a new and modern exhibition of 2,000sq.m with a basement and four storeys on January 3.

The building has five display areas which feature many photos, documents and objects about the Party and leaders in different periods.

The renovation began in 2020 and the investment, VNĐ275.7 billion (US$11million), came from the city’s budget.

“We are working to improve our business after the reopening. We will organise new and quality showcases, exhibitions, and special programmes targeting secondary and university students,” the museum’s director Phạm Thành Nam said.

Tôn Đức Thắng Museum opened in 1988 and is located on 6,021sq.m.

It is named after late President Tôn Đức Thắng, founder of the first workers’ union in Việt Nam in 1920.

It houses many artefacts, images and documents featuring Việt Nam’s history and people during the French and American wars.

The life and revolutionary career of the late president are also featured.

Thắng was born in 1888 in An Giang Province’s Long Xuyên City. He joined the patriotic movement against the French colonialists at a young age.

He moved to France and participated in workers’ movements there, as well as in the uprising of the French Navy in the Black Sea in support of the October Revolution in Russia.

In the 1920s, he returned to Việt Nam and led the workers’ movement in Sài Gòn (now HCM City) with the Ba Son strike, the most prominent example of the movement’s activities. He joined and became a leader of the Việt Nam Revolutionary Youth Union.

In 1929, the French colonialists arrested and sentenced him to 20 years in Côn Đảo Prison. One year later, he joined the Communist Party of Việt Nam while he was in prison.

After the August Revolution in 1945, Thắng regained his freedom and joined the resistance war against the French invaders. He was assigned many important missions by the Party.

He was the second President of Việt Nam, serving from 1969 to 1976.

He made great contributions to the Vietnamese revolution, the world peace movement, and international friendships. He was the first person to receive the Sao Vàng (Golden Star) Order from the Party and the Government. He was also awarded the Lenin Order and the Lenin Prize of the Soviet Union.

He passed away in 1980.

Tôn Đức Thắng Museum is open every day from 7:30am to 5pm at 5D Tôn Đức Thắng Street in District 1.— VNS