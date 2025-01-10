Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street to celebrate Lunar New Year 2025 with eco-friendly design

HCM CITY - The 2025 Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street, themed "A Beautiful Homeland, a Joyful and Peaceful Spring", will feature three sections: Unity, Transformation, and Development, symbolising Việt Nam's key historical milestones.

During a press conference on January 7, Trương Đức Hùng, general director of Saigontourist Group, emphasised that the design of Nguyễn Huệ Flower Street would highlight the significant events of the year, with a central focus on the decorations at the statue of President Hồ Chí Minh.

The entrance will feature the “Unity Dance,” embodying the spirit of national progress and unity as Việt Nam enters a new era.

A key attraction will be two large sculptures, Kim Tỵ (male snake) and Ngân Tỵ (female snake), displayed at the entrance of the street

The snake couple measure 25 and 42 metres in length, and their bodies form three intertwined loops that create a base over 11 metres wide and six meters high. Around 70 per cent of the materials used to craft these mascots are eco-friendly.

The snakes' heads and underbellies are covered with compressed boards, while their upper bodies are adorned with handcrafted mica pieces, which reflect light to enhance their appearance.

Each snake features 2,700 and 3,600 mica scales, respectively. LED lights run along both sides of their underbellies, adding a vibrant and dynamic element to the design.

After 12 years, the snake mascot is making its return, with the entrance area featuring an impressive design of a serpent couple.

This year’s mascots are larger and more intricately crafted than those showcased during the Year of the Snake celebration in 2013.

The flower street will feature around 90 snake mascots, including a striking sculpture of a female cobra representing southern Vietnamese women adorned with a scarf and conical hat.

Modeled after a king cobra, the sculpture poses with its head raised high and is covered in vibrant green hues, symbolising strength and grace.

The flower street drew over 1.2 million visitors during the last Tết, including many foreigners.

The Flower Street will open from 7 pm on January 27, two days before the new lunar year, to 9 pm on February 2, the fifth day of the new year.

Việt Nam will have a nine-day Tết break from January 25 to February 2. VNS