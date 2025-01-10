Khánh Hòa sets to receive 5.2 million international visitors in 2025

KHÁNH HÒA — The south-central coastal province of Khánh Hòa hopes to welcome 11.8 million tourists this year, 5.2 million of them foreigners.

It eyes tourism revenues of VNĐ60 trillion (US$2.36 billion).

To achieve the goals, its tourism authorities will roll out policies to attract investment in key destinations, travel management, transportation, and accommodation and develop new tourism products, Nguyễn Thị Lệ Thanh, director of its Department of Tourism, said.

It is vital to strengthen tourism linkages with other provinces and cities and foster new international markets such as Japan, Malaysia and India, she said.

Đinh Văn Thiệu, deputy chairman of the province People’s Committee, said the tourism industry saw a recovery in the number of tourist arrivals from the Republic of Korea, China, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan, and the number of domestic visitors increased during the summer and holidays.

The province received more than 10.8 million overnight visitors last year, an increase of 49 per cent from 2023.

The number of foreign visitors almost doubled to 4.8 million.

Tourism revenues were worth more than VNĐ53.1 trillion ($2.09 billion), up 56 per cent from 2023.

The tourism industry will focus on developing high-quality and competitive tourism products and services.

Thiệu instructed relevant agencies to come up with solutions to prevent traffic congestion in Nha Trang City, remove difficulties in receiving international cruise ships and strengthen the fight against tax losses in the tourism sector.

The People’s Committee approved plans for organising the Nha Trang- Khánh Hòa Sea Festival from April 10 to June 27 with more than 40 activities. —VNS