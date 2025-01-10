Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

International District 5 Open Kylin-Lion-Dragon Championship kicks off

January 10, 2025 - 10:08
A lion dance troupe performs at the seventh International District 5 Open Kylin-Lion-Dragon Championship held at District 5 Culture – Sports Centre from December 9-12. Photo thethaovietnamplus.vn

 

A lion dance troupe performs at the seventh International District 5 Open Kylin-Lion-Dragon Championship held at District 5 Culture – Sports Centre from December 9-12. Photo thethaovietnamplus.vn

HCM CITY — As many as 48 lion dance troupes are competing at the seventh International District 5 Open Kylin-Lion-Dragon Championship that opened at District 5 Culture – Sports Centre on Thursday.

This year’s competition themed “Nation Full of Joy” is aimed at honouring the traditional art form but also celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Liberation of the South and National Reunification Day (April 30, 1975-2025).

It has brought together 45 local troupes nationwide and three international troupes from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.

Performances of the troupes underscore love for the homeland, the spirit of national solidarity, and development of the nation.

For the first time, the competition includes a qualifying round to select 20 teams to enter the final round.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Nguyễn Ngọc Tú, Deputy President of the HCM City Kylin-Lion-Dragon Dance Federation, said that the number of troupes participating in the competition has increased compared to previous seasons. It affirms that the art of kylin-lion-dragon dance has captured the interest of locals and people around the world.

The event will help preserve the country’s cultural heritage and promote the tourism products of District 5 to domestic and international visitors, he said.

He hoped that the most quintessential and beautiful techniques of the art of kylin-lion-dragon dance will be displayed to serve locals and television audiences nationwide.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism has recently recognised the art of the Kylin-Lion-Dragon dance in HCM City as National Intangible Cultural Heritage.

The competition, co-organised by the federation, District 5 People’s Committee, and the HCM City Television (HTV), will run until Sunday. —VNS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

