Sculpting life with new tech

In Thanh Xuân District, Hà Nội, Phan Văn Thắng’s workshop is making small 3D statues using VR technology. Each one is only 15-20 cm tall but carefully shows detailed facial expressions and unique features. Check out these mini models that are so realistic they are almost life like!
Established in 2021, Sân Nhà Nhiều Chó (Backyard Squad) has become home to nearly one thousand abandoned or rescued dogs and cats. Let’s visit the farm with Việt Nam News reporters to see how these animals are cared for, and the challenges the founder and staff face!
The ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has recognised the ‘folk knowledge’ on Ngọc Linh Ginseng (Panax vietnamensis, or Vietnamese ginseng) of the central province’s Nam Trà My district as a National Intangible Cultural Heritage.
To develop tourism into a key economic sector with an increasing contribution to the country’s GDP and as a driving force for other industries, diversifying tourism markets, especially tapping into potential markets, is a crucial issue for Việt Nam’s tourism sector.
For those who enjoy setting up and personalising their computer space, keycaps are a beloved accessory. Huyền Thu is one such enthusiast, let’s take a look at how uniquely her keycaps have been customised!