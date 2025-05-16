Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Sculpting life with new tech

May 16, 2025 - 15:36
In Thanh Xuân District, Hà Nội, Phan Văn Thắng’s workshop is making small 3D statues using VR technology. Each one is only 15-20 cm tall but carefully shows detailed facial expressions and unique features. Check out these mini models that are so realistic they are almost life like!

