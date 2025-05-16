Vietnamese animation film market shows positive signs

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese animation film industry is thriving, with two new films set to theatrical premiere this summer. On May 30, audiences can enjoy Trạng Quỳnh Nhí: Truyền Thuyết Kim Ngưu (Little Scholar Quỳnh: The Legend of Kim Ngưu) and Dế Mèn: Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Tới Xóm Lầy Lội (The Cricket’s Adventure to the Muddy Village), marking a significant moment for local animation.

Among the two, Trạng Quỳnh Nhí: Truyền Thuyết Kim Ngưu evolved from the popular YouTube animated series Trạng Quỳnh Thời Nhí Nhố (Little Scholar Quỳnh and the Mischievous Times), which has attracted a large following.

Inspired by the well-known folk character Trạng Quỳnh, director Trịnh Lâm Tùng – also a Meritorious Artist – has reimagined the young scholar as a brave, sincere boy with sharp intelligence, navigating extraordinary challenges.

The film follows Quỳnh as he sets out to prove his father’s innocence after being falsely accused of stealing precious jewels from the royal court. While evading the royal guards and seeking justice, Quỳnh stumbles upon a sinister conspiracy tied to the legendary Nine-Tailed Fox.

Director Tùng emphasises that Trạng Quỳnh is a beloved figure in Vietnamese folklore, his stories resonating across generations.

“With this fresh approach, I believe the film will be a bridge for today’s children with traditional cultural heritage. Filmmakers now have the opportunity to modernise folk tales through cinematic storytelling and advanced production techniques, fostering national pride and appreciation," Tùng said.

The director hopes the film’s adventure, humour and magical elements will captivate young audiences, while older viewers may find themselves reminiscing about their childhood and cherished values.

Meanwhile, Dế Mèn: Cuộc Phiêu Lưu Tới Xóm Lầy Lội is adapted from Dế Mèn Phiêu Lưu Ký (Adventures of a Cricket) by the late writer Tô Hoài, with updates making it more relatable to modern audiences.

The film’s setting shifts from rural region to Hà Nội, incorporating iconic locations such as Lê Nin Park, the Flag Tower and Long Biên Bridge. A newly imagined area, the Muddy Village – once a lush green field – has become a polluted wasteland, forcing its inhabitants to adapt to survive.

Alongside protagonists Dế Mèn (Cricket) and Dế Trũi (Mole Cricket), the film introduces new characters, including Nhái Võ – a martial arts-skilled frog. The narrative also integrates Vietnamese folk songs, proverbs, poetry and traditional melodies.

Unlocking potential

At the Animation - Telling Stories through Performance talk show in HCM City last week, Đinh Trí Dũng, chairman of the Vietnam Association of Cinematic Effects and Animation (VAVA) and director of the Animation and Cinematic Effects Academy (MAAC), highlighted the industry’s progress.

Vietnamese animation made its theatrical debut just two years ago with Wolfoo và Hòn Đảo Kỳ Bí (Wolfoo and The Mysterious Island), a film about an adventurous eight-year-old wolf named Wolfoo. Produced by Sconnect and based on the popular YouTube series that launched in 2014, the film – directed by Phan Thị Thơ – grossed VNĐ5 billion (over US$190,000) at the box office. While not a groundbreaking revenue, it was a milestone that encouraged industry professionals.

“In addition to the two films premiering at the end of May, there are plans for two or three more animated films to debut soon.

"This reflects years of preparation and dedication by producers and animators. Releasing a feature film is a challenge on its own, so seeing multiple animated films reach theatres is a promising sign for Vietnamese animation," Dũng said. — VNS