Home Life & Style

Museum tells stories of soil, glaze, and fire

January 10, 2025 - 16:03
A museum featuring unique ceramic and porcelain objects has opened in Thuận An City, in the southern province of Bình Dương by Minh Long 1 Ltd Company. The museum will be a new destination for tourists, who want to understand Vietnamese handicrafts and arts.

Life & Style

The self-biting dragon: Việt Nam's mysterious temple sculpture

In Bắc Ninh Province, a unique half-snake, half-dragon sculpture has captivated historians and locals alike. The sculpture relates to Royal Tutor Lê Văn Thịnh – Việt Nam’s first Confucian valedictorian, who was wrongly accused of plotting to kill the king. As the year of Snake approaches, discover the secret message contained behind this rare national treasure.

