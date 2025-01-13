Book about China-Việt Nam friendship debuted in Nanning

BEIJING – A book entitled Guangxi Narrative on China-Việt Nam Friendship has been launched in Nanning, the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region of China.

At the launch, Huang Zheng, former Deputy Director of the Guangxi Academy of Social Sciences where the book is compiled, introduced its context, main content, and academic value.

He stated that the book systematically describes four significant events in Guangxi's modern history that reflect the friendship between China and Việt Nam. Key themes include President Hồ Chí Minh’s footprint in Guangxi, Vietnamese schools in Guilin, the Guangxi rear hospitals during the war in Việt Nam, and the "Hồ Chí Minh Trail at Sea", starting from Guangxi.

The book also details President Hồ Chí Minh’s revolutionary activities in Guilin, Liuzhou, and border counties such as Jingxi, Longzhou, and Napo from 1938 to 1945. Between 1950 and 1965, the Vietnamese leader visited Guangxi several times, meeting local people and passionately promoting the history of Việt Nam-China friendship.

Additionally, the book provides historical documents recording the establishment of the Vietnamese schools in Guangxi during the resistance war against French colonialism, the support of the rear hospitals in Guangxi, and the urgent and secret transportation of relief materials to Việt Nam via the “Hồ Chí Minh Trail at Sea.” These elements vividly reflect the deep affection between President Hồ Chí Minh and the people of Guangxi, established during the revolutionary struggle.

This book, marking the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between China and Việt Nam and the "Việt Nam-China Humanity Exchange Year", underscores Guangxi's special role in the traditional friendship between China and Việt Nam. It also offers cultural resources and academic support to deepen China-Việt Nam cultural exchanges, contributing to the building of the Việt Nam-China community with a shared future. — VNA/VNS