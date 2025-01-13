Politics & Law
Home Life & Style

Fuelling creativity in book cafes

January 13, 2025 - 09:44
Though young people are now closer to smart phones and computers, tranquil atmospheres with good books can still inspire them a lot. Follow Việt Nam News’ reporters to some book cafe shops in capital Hà Nội to enjoy some very chill places!

Museum tells stories of soil, glaze, and fire

A museum featuring unique ceramic and porcelain objects has opened in Thuận An City, in the southern province of Bình Dương by Minh Long 1 Ltd Company. The museum will be a new destination for tourists, who want to understand Vietnamese handicrafts and arts.
Russian tourists to Việt Nam surge in 2024

The number of Russian tourists to Việt Nam rose 84.9 per cent to 232,300 in 2024 despite the shortage of direct and charter flights from Russian regions, according to the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR).

