Ninh Thuận issues tourism plan for 2025

NINH THUẬN — The coastal province of Ninh Thuận has issued a tourism development plan for 2025.

Ninh Thuận set a goal of welcoming 3.6 million tourists by 2025, and a tourism revenue target of VNĐ4 trillion (US$157.45 million).

The province will research and issue new favourable policies to attract investment to develop new tourism products and services, and upgrade tourism facilities.

It will also strengthen linkages and cooperation with provinces and cities in Việt Nam and other countries to seek new markets.

The Ninh Thuận Tourism Association plans to collaborate with its Investment, Trade and Tourism Promotion Centre to participate in the Việt Nam International Travel Mart in Hà Nội in April, and the HCM City Tourism Fair in April, and the International Travel Expo in HCM City in September to introduce the province’s tourism products and potential.

The association will focus on tourism promotion in international markets such as South Korea, China, Russia and Turkey.

In addition, Ninh Thuận will organise several cultural and sports activities in 2025 to attract tourists such as Mr Tourism World 2025, and a boxing championship.

The most important event will be the 2025 Grape and Wine Festival, the biennial event that seeks to build a brand for the province’s grapes and honour various ethnic cultures, which is planned to be held in Phan Rang – Tháp Chàm City in April

The festival will offer visitors an opportunity to try different kinds of grapes, enjoy fresh fruit, experience vineyard tours and learn about grape farming and processing.

Ninh Thuận has over 1,000 hectares of vineyards producing up to 28,000 tonnes of fresh grapes annually.

Nguyễn Long Biên, deputy chairman of the province’s People’s Committee, asked the tourism sector and the association to give advice and submit plans to the People’s Committee to build effective decisions on tourism development.

He also emphasised the importance of fostering tourism linkages with cities and provinces in other countries such as China, South Korea, Japan, Russia, and Australia.

In 2024, Ninh Thuận welcomed 3.46 tourists, a year-on-year rise of 19.3 per cent. Tourism revenue reached VNĐ3.9 trillion ($153.5 million).— VNS