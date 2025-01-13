Vietnamese in Sweden, Latvia promote national cultural values

STOCKHOLM – The Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden and Latvia on January 11 organised a get-together themed Homeland Spring 2025 in Stockholm on the occasion of the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year holiday), which falls late this month.

The event was attended by Camilla Mellander, head of the Trade Policy Department at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former Swedish Ambassador to Việt Nam; ambassadors from ASEAN member states in Sweden; local friends; and over 100 representatives from the Vietnamese community in Sweden and Latvia.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden and Latvia Trần Văn Tuấn extended New Year wishes to overseas Vietnamese people. He also informed them about Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements in 2024.

Tuấn noted that in 2024, Việt Nam and Sweden celebrated the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, marking a new chapter in their relationship. Numerous significant events took place in the capitals and various localities of both countries, especially the visit of Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân to Sweden in November, along with those by 23 other delegations from Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities to exchange experience and promote cooperation.

These visits further strengthened the close and trustful relationship between the two countries' leaders and people across all fields, he noted.

The ambassador affirmed his commitment to enhancing Việt Nam-Sweden relations in various sectors, including exploring the potential for upgrading the partnership between the two countries.

Tuấn also praised the contributions of over 22,000 Vietnamese expatriates in Sweden and Latvia to both Việt Nam and their host countries in various fields, particularly in knowledge, trade, and investment.

He expressed his hope that in the Year of the Snake 2025, the Vietnamese community in the two countries will continue to uphold solidarity and mutual support, cherish their cultural values, and promote the Vietnamese language.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community expressed their joy at participating in the celebration, which featured spectacular performances by artists from the community and traditional Vietnamese dishes. — VNA/VNS