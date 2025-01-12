Overseas Vietnamese celebrate Tết, promote national cultural values

HÀ NỘI — The Vietnamese Embassy in Sweden and Latvia on Saturday organised a get-together themed "Homeland Spring 2025" in Stockholm on the occasion of the upcoming Tết (Lunar New Year), which falls late this month.

The event was attended by Camilla Mellander, head of the Trade Policy Department at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former Swedish Ambassador to Việt Nam; ambassadors from ASEAN member states in Sweden; local friends; and over 100 representatives from the Vietnamese community in Sweden and Latvia.

Speaking at the event, Vietnamese Ambassador to Sweden and Latvia Trần Văn Tuấn extended New Year wishes to overseas Vietnamese people. He also informed them about Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements in 2024.

Tuấn noted that in 2024, Việt Nam and Sweden celebrated the 55th anniversary of diplomatic relations, marking a new chapter in their relationship. Numerous significant events took place in the capitals and various localities of both countries, especially the visit of Vice President Võ Thị Ánh Xuân to Sweden in November, along with those by 23 other delegations from Vietnamese ministries, sectors, and localities to exchange experience and promote cooperation.

These visits further strengthened the close and trustful relationship between the two countries' leaders and people across all fields, he noted.

The ambassador affirmed his commitment to enhancing Việt Nam-Sweden relations in various sectors, including exploring the potential for upgrading the partnership between the two countries.

Tuấn also praised the contributions of over 22,000 Vietnamese expatriates in Sweden and Latvia to both Việt Nam and their host countries in various fields, particularly in knowledge, trade, and investment.

He expressed his hope that in the Year of the Snake 2025, the Vietnamese community in the two countries will continue to uphold solidarity and mutual support, cherish their cultural values, and promote the Vietnamese language.

Representatives of the Vietnamese community expressed their joy at participating in the celebration, which featured spectacular performances by artists from the community and traditional Vietnamese dishes.

Vietnamese people in Malaysia, Thailand celebrate Tết

The Vietnamese Tết (Lunar New Year) space, jointly organised by the Vietnamese Embassy in Malaysia and the Malaysia-Việt Nam Friendship Association (MVFA), officially opened at bbpark, Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur on Saturday, marking the first time it has been held outside the premises of the embassy.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador Đinh Ngọc Linh extended his wishes for peace, prosperity, good health, and abundant success to all Vietnamese people living in Malaysia.

He shared with them Việt Nam's socio-economic development achievements in 2024, highlighting high growth rate and effective inflation control.

He was pleased to announce significant improvements in social welfare, with the living standards steadily rising; increasing political and social stability; and enhanced national defence and security, which have laid a crucial foundation for the country's sustainable development.

According to the diplomat, Việt Nam's strong development and increasing global standing have provided additional motivation for the people across the country and the overseas Vietnamese community to strive for prosperity, happiness, and a better life.

Visitors to the festival from January 9-12 had a chance to enjoy traditional Vietnamese dishes, fruits, and spices, and watch several art performances.

Previously, the Vietnamese community in the states of Selangor, Johor, and Penang - the areas with the largest Vietnamese populations in Malaysia - also celebrated the Lunar New Year with various events.

The Vietnamese community in Malaysia currently numbers over 30,000.

On Saturday evening, overseas Vietnamese from all regions of Thailand gathered in the capital city of Bangkok to attend the Homeland Spring programme.

Ambassador Phạm Việt Hùng informed the community about the continuous positive development of the Việt Nam-Thailand Enhanced Strategic Partnership.

Relations across various channels, including the Party, Government, National Assembly, and organisations, and people-to-people exchange, as well as cooperation between localities, have been strengthened, serving as a foundation for the two countries to move towards upgrading their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in the coming time.

Hùng expressed his pride and emotion when seeing that most of the overseas Vietnamese have established stable lives and integrated deeply into Thai society. He noted that many individuals have achieved success, gained a certain level of prestige, and actively contributed to the development of the localities where they live. — VNA/VNS