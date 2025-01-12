200 personnel mobilised to battle devastating forest fire in Phú Quốc National Park

KIÊN GIANG — More than 200 personnel were deployed to combat a forest fire that broke out last Friday (January 10) on Phú Quốc Island in southern Việt Nam, damaging over 5,000 square metres of protective forest, local authorities reported.

The fire started on a mountain in Chuồng Vích Hamlet, Gành Dầu Commune, and rekindled on Saturday, requiring additional firefighting resources. The blaze was brought under control by 9pm that evening.

The fire occurred on public land within the protective forest of Phú Quốc National Park off Kiên Giang Province, which has experienced similar fire incidents due to dry conditions over the past three years.

The local authorities plan to consult with relevant agencies regarding the implementation of controlled burning practices during dry periods.

Nguyễn Văn Hiến, deputy chairman of the Gành Dầu Commune People’s Committee, said the deployment of more than 200 personnel was necessary to combat the flames.

“The difficult terrain posed significant challenges for firefighting efforts, necessitating teams to transport water uphill while utilising pumps located at lower elevations,” he added.

Phú Quốc Island is situated in the Southwest Sea, some 120km east of Rạch Giá City and 45km west of Hà Tiên City. With a population of nearly 180,000 as of 2021, Phú Quốc Island encompasses an area of 573 square kilometres.

In 2021, Phú Quốc was designated as the first island city in Việt Nam.

It has great potential for tourism development due to its scenic landscapes, beautiful beaches with crystal-clear waters. It was expected to attract nearly six million visitors in 2024, up 7.1 per cent year-on-year. — VNS