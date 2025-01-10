Bình Phước repatriates remains of 41 fallen soldiers from Cambodia

BÌNH PHƯỚC — A ceremony was held in the southern province of Bình Phước on Friday to receive the remains of 41 martyrs who fell down during wartime in Cambodia.

The ceremony also marked the end of the first phase of the 2024 - 2025 dry season search by the provincial Military Command’s Team K72.

During the operation, the team unearthed 41 sets of remains in Cambodia’s Kratie and Kampong Thom provinces, and 129 others in Bình Phước’s Lộc Ninh district.

Colonel Phạm Như Quân, Political Commissar of the Bình Phước Military Command, said the searching mission is a heavy, but noble and honorable duty.

He requested intensified efforts in gathering information, searching, and repatriating the remains of fallen Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in Cambodia, as well as in other areas with significant leads on martyrs and their graves.

Following the ceremony, the recovered remains were transferred to the provincial martyrs’ cemetery. — VNS