Red light crackdown pays off

Starting January 1, fines for failing to comply with traffic light signals (red light violations) increased by up to sixfold.

Under the new traffic rules, fines for cars jumping signals rose from VNĐ4-6 million (US$155-235) to $700-780, while fines for those who run through red lights on motorbikes increased to $160-235 from $32-40

Additionally, those who run the red lights will have four points deducted from their driving licences.

For yellow light situations, drivers are required to stop before the line when the signal changes to yellow. However, vehicles that have already crossed the stop line are permitted to proceed.

Drivers who violate traffic signals to give way to priority vehicles, such as ambulances or police vehicles, will not be penalised. This exemption aligns with the Law on Administrative Violations, which does not impose penalties on violations committed in emergencies.

Jumping a red light is among the most common traffic violations, particularly in major cities. This action reflects a lack of legal compliance and traffic culture and poses significant risks of accidents and congestion.

Observations on the first week when the new rules came into effect showed good compliance at many major intersections. — VNS