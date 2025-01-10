Red light crackdown pays off

|Observations on the first week when the new traffic rules came into effect in January 1 show relatively good compliance at many major intersections. —VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
Starting January 1, fines for failing to comply with traffic light signals (red light violations) increased by up to sixfold.
Under the new traffic rules, fines for cars jumping signals rose from VNĐ4-6 million (US$155-235) to $700-780, while fines for those who run through red lights on motorbikes increased to $160-235 from $32-40
Additionally, those who run the red lights will have four points deducted from their driving licences.
For yellow light situations, drivers are required to stop before the line when the signal changes to yellow. However, vehicles that have already crossed the stop line are permitted to proceed.
Drivers who violate traffic signals to give way to priority vehicles, such as ambulances or police vehicles, will not be penalised. This exemption aligns with the Law on Administrative Violations, which does not impose penalties on violations committed in emergencies.
Jumping a red light is among the most common traffic violations, particularly in major cities. This action reflects a lack of legal compliance and traffic culture and poses significant risks of accidents and congestion.
Observations on the first week when the new rules came into effect showed good compliance at many major intersections. — VNS
|A policeman directs traffic at Đại Cồ Việt - Giải Phóng intersection. VNS Photo Trương Vị
|Police officers at Đồng Phú Police Station, Bình Phước Province, monitor traffic flow on National Highway 14. — VNA/VNS Photo Đậu Tất Thành
|Traffic participants stop at the red light at Xã Đàn - Phạm Ngọc Thạch intersection in Hà Nội. — VNS Photo Trương Vị
|A case of violation of traffic light is stopped and handled by a police officer of Hà Nội Traffic Police Department. — VNA/VNS Photo Phạm Kiên
|As a sea of red flags with yellow star is sweeping through the major cities from north to south on the night of January 5, celebrating the victory of the Vietnamese football team against Thailand in an emotional final of 2024 ASEAN Championship, Cần Thơ fans still strictly obey traffic laws. — VNA/VNS Photo Trung Kiên
|Traffic participants stop at the red light at Giải Phóng - Trường Chinh intersection. — VNS Photo Trương Vị
|Traffic participants stop at the red light at Đại Cồ Việt - Giải Phóng intersection. — VNS Photo Trương Vị