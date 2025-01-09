No reports of Vietnamese casualties from China's major earthquake

HÀ NỘI — There have been no reports of Vietnamese citizens as casualties from the recent devastating earthquake in Tibet, China, the foreign ministry said on Thursday.

During the regular press conference in Hà Nội, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Phạm Thu Hằng told the media that, according to the latest information from the Vietnamese Embassy in China, the earthquake, with a magnitude of 6.8, occurred on January 7 in Dingri, Xigazê City, Tibet (China).

At least 126 people have been killed and a further 188 people injured, according to China news agency Xinhua.

"Under the direction of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the Vietnamese Embassy in China has been working with local authorities to monitor the situation, verify whether any Vietnamese citizens were affected and prepare timely support plans if needed. However, as of now, there have been no reports of Vietnamese citizens being victims in this earthquake," Hằng said.

The Vietnamese Embassy in China continues to coordinate closely with local authorities to monitor the situation and is prepared to provide support and protection if any Vietnamese citizens are affected, according to the diplomat.

The spokeswoman asked Vietnamese citizens who are in need of urgent assistance to contact the Consular Protection Hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs or the hotline of the Vietnamese Embassy in China.

Regarding the capsizing of a ferry off the western coast of Seosan, Chungcheongnam province, South Korea, on December 31 last year, Hằng said this accident resulted in many fatalities, including one Vietnamese citizen.

Upon receiving the information, the Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea closely coordinated with local authorities, the dispatch company and the victim's family to provide support with posthumous procedures.

"The Vietnamese Embassy in South Korea continues to work closely with local authorities during search and rescue operations and is ready to take necessary measures to support and safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Vietnamese citizens," she said. — VNS