Vietnamese leaders send condolences to China over devastating earthquake in Tibet

HÀ NỘI — Leaders of the Vietnamese Party, State, Government and National Assembly have extended their condolences to Chinese leaders following a major earthquake that struck the Tibet Autonomous Region on January 7, resulting in numerous casualties and injuries.

General Secretary of the Communist Party of Việt Nam Tô Lâm sent a letter of sympathy and State President Lương Cường sent a message of sympathy to General Secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and Chinese President Xi Jinping. Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính delivered a message of condolences to Chinese Premier Li Qiang, while National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn extended his condolences to Chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China Zhao Leji.

The same day, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chairman of its Commission for External Relations Lê Hoài Trung sent a similar message to Liu Jianchao, Chairman of the CPC Central Committee’s International Liaison Department.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn also expressed his condolences to Wang Yi, Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs and Minister of Foreign Affairs of China.

A total of 126 people have been confirmed dead and 188 others injured as of 7 p.m. Tuesday, after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake jolted Dingri County in Xizang on Tuesday morning, Chinese news agency Xinhua reported. — VNS