Party leader visits, extends Tết greetings to Hưng Yên's officials, people

HƯNG YÊN — As the Lunar New Year (Tết) Festival is approaching, Party General Secretary Tô Lâm on January 7 visited and extended Tết greetings to the Party Organisation, administration and people of the northern province Hưng Yên.

Lâm offered his best wishes to Party and State leaders, former and incumbent local leaders, revolutionary veterans, heroic Vietnamese mothers, heroes of the armed forces, as well as all local officers, soldiers and people.

With 2025 marking the final stretch of the 2021-25 socio-economic development plan and the realisation of resolutions by all-level Party Congresses for the 2020-25 term, he asked the provincial Party Organisation to dive deep into understanding the province’s unique context to harness its potential and advantages, set specific goals, priorities, key tasks and breakthroughs to drive a new and stronger transformation in socio-economic development and building of the Party and a clean and strong political system.

The leader requested the provincial Party Organisation to continue leading and directing the swift, drastic and effective restructuring of the political system at the provincial and district levels, ensuring it is streamlined, efficient and effective.

The province should also embrace new working methods, pursue administrative reform, and leverage technological adnvaces in management and governance, he said.

His message was layered with a commitment to social welfare, pushing for policies that would uplift the lives of policy beneficiaries, war veterans, the poor, workers, and vulnerable groups, ensuring that no one in Hưng Yên would be left in poverty.

Expressing his confidence in the local Party Organisation, administration and people, the Party chief foresaw the province meeting and excelling beyond the targets set by the 20th provincial Party Congress, transforming into a hub of modern industry and sustainable growth and positioning it among the leading localities nationwide.

Earlier, Lâm and his entourage offered incense at Triệu Việt Vương temple, memorial house of Party General Secretary Nguyễn Văn Linh, memorial house of Lieut. Gen. Nguyễn Bình, memorial house of Hoàng Thị Loan – mother of President Hồ Chí Minh, and Xích Đằng Temple of Literature. — VNS