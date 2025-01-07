Two former NA deputies face charges of abusing power for personal gain

HÀ NỘI - The People's Court of Thái Bình Province on Tuesday opened the first-instance trial on two former deputies of National Assembly Lưu Bình Nhưỡng and Lê Thanh Vân.

Nhưỡng, 62, who served as deputy head of the National Assembly's Ombudsman Committee before he was arrested, has been charged with abusing power and authority to influence others for personal gains and extortion of property.

Vân, 61, has been charged with abusing power and authority to influence others for personal gains.

Three others also facing the charges are Nguyễn Văn Vương, former specialist of the Legal Department, Office of the President, Phạm Minh Cường and Vũ Đăng Phương from Thái Bình Province.

Defendant Vân and his lawyers requested the judge to postpone the trial on the grounds that some parties directly related to the case such as Hạ Long Transport Services Company Limited, Hồng Vân Transport Services Cooperative were not present.

The judge decided to continue the trial because those summoned by the court but absent had already given statements, so it was not necessary to be present at the trial.

According to the indictment, from 2020 to 2023, the five defendants committed extortion of property, abusing their positions and power to influence others for personal gains in Thái Bình, Quảng Ninh, Hải Phòng and Hà Nội.

They were involved in the extortion of property of the Sao Đỏ Company branch, abusing their positions and powers to intervene in the settlement of a civil case occurring at the Hải Phòng City People's Court and the approval of the Quế Võ 3 project in Bắc Ninh Province for personal gains.

In May and June 2021, Cường told Nhưỡng that he used ploys to take money from the Sao Đỏ Company branch and asked Nhưỡng to intervene to create favourable conditions for Cường to do business.

Cường sold 30 hectares of tidal flats to Nhưỡng at the price of about VNĐ1.2 billion. After that, Nhưỡng handed over this area to Cường to manage and exploit, while Nhưỡng and his wife collected the money.

Nhưỡng contacted a number of agencies of Thái Bình Province to ask for help and create conditions for Cường to continue his property extortion.

In December 2020 and May 2021, Nhưỡng, in his capacity as a National Assembly deputy, signed documents asking leaders of the Hải Phòng City People's Committee, the Chief Justice, the Chief Prosecutor and the director of the Hải Phòng City Police Department to intervene to resolve the case in a way that was favourable to help a person named Thao to benefit from a wooden gate worth VNĐ75 million and a land lot worth VNĐ160 million.

On March 15, 2021, Nhưỡng, in his capacity as a National Assembly deputy, asked for support from the Government to help Mạnh Đức Company to get approval of Quế Võ 3 project in Bắc Ninh Province. Nhưỡng benefited US$300,000 in this case.

On July 18, 2019 and October 1, 2019, Nhưỡng, as a National Assembly deputy, signed two documents requesting the People's Committee of Quảng Ninh Province to allow Hạ Long Company to continue implementing the 36-hectare project, benefiting from a plot of land in Đông Anh worth more than VNĐ1.8 billion and to benefit from 1,000 sq.m of land in this project (worth more than VNĐ1.9 billion).

From July to October 2023, Nhưỡng, as deputy head of the National Assembly's Ombudsman Committee, signed documents and asked leaders of Quảng Ninh Province to intervene so that Trường Sinh Joint Stock Company could soon be licensed to exploit the Bắc Sơn hill project to gain VNĐ210 million.

Lê Thanh Vân was identified as having signed four documents asking leaders of the provincial Party Committee, the People's Committee of Quảng Ninh Province and the Permanent Deputy Prime Minister of the Government to allow Hạ Long Company to continue implementing the 36-hectare project, benefiting from a plot of land in Đông Anh, Hà Nội. VNS