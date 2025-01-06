Streamlining should reduce the number of civil servants and public employees by at least 20 per cent

HÀ NỘI — At least 20 per cent of civil servants and public employees receiving salaries from the State budget will be reduced under the apparatus overhaul, said Minister of Internal Affairs Phạm Thị Thanh Trà.

She made the comment in the latest document sent to Central Party agencies, the National Assembly Office, the Office of the President, the Supreme People's Court, Supreme People's Procuracy, State Audit, ministries, ministerial-level agencies, Government agencies and People's Committees of provinces and centrally run cities.

Trà, a member of the Steering Committee on the Implementation of Resolution No. 18-NQ/TW, which focuses on renewing and restructuring the political system for improved efficiency, told the relevant agencies to step up communication work to Party members, civil servants and public employees regarding restructuring, especially those affected.

She said rewards should be given to groups and individuals who have taken initiatives to streamline payroll, restructuring, and improving the quality of staff, civil servants, and public employees.

The steering committee asked relevant agencies to complete specific criteria regarding the restructuring.

It added that the streamlining of staff must not affect the task performance of agencies and units.

Reports on the restructuring implementation, including shortcomings and obstacles, must be submitted to the Ministry of Internal Affairs every Wednesday.

On December 31, 2024, the Government issued Decree 178/2024/ND-CP regarding policies for officials, public employees, and the armed forces regarding the restructuring of political system organisations.

Chief of the Office of the Party Committee of the Ministry of Home Affairs, Nguyễn Quang Dũng, said the decree sets out eight main policy groups, including policies on early retirement for officials, those on resignations for cadres and civil servants, policies on cadres, civil servants, leaders and managers who cease holding positions or are elected or appointed to lower leadership and management positions, policies on officials on business trips to the grassroots level and policies on employing people with outstanding qualities.

The Government has assigned ministries, provincial People's Committees and relevant agencies to issue assessment criteria and conduct a comprehensive review of staff quality. On that basis, they must identify officials who must quit their jobs under the streamlining plan. — VNS