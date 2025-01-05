Party chief works with Bình Dương Military Command

BÌNH DƯƠNG — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, who is also Secretary of the Central Military Commission, had a working session with the Military Command of the southern province of Bình Dương on Sunday.

After listening to a report on the command's performance in 2024, especially in reinforcing the all-people's defence, enhancing combat capacity, promoting production and acting as a firm support for the provincial Party Committee, authorities, and people, General Secretary Lâm hailed the achievements that the command in particular and Bình Dương in general gained in the past year.

Holding that region and the world are likely to see complicated and unpredictable developments that will bring both opportunities and challenges, the Party chief highlighted the importance of overcoming difficulties while seizing opportunities to further the cause of national construction and defence in an era of growth and prosperity.

He urged Bình Dương to embrace science and technology, advance digital transformation, and foster a green, sustainable economy. He emphasised the need for a stronger digital government, digital economy, and digital society to maintain socio-economic progress alongside robust national defence and security.

Lâm asked the provincial armed forces to continue strictly and effectively implement the Party's resolutions, especially those on the strategy for safeguarding the Fatherland in the new context, building the all-people's defence, people-based defence posture in association with the people-based security, and continuing the military's heroic tradition of braveness, creativity and solidarity.

The command was requested to strengthen training to enhance its combat readiness and coordination with other forces in the province and other surrounding localities, creating a favorable condition for socio-economic development and improvement of people's living conditions. In the immediate future, it is necessary to ensure security and order for the Lunar New Year (Tết), he asked.

The Party leader noted the command to keep a close contact with locals, supporting them in economic development, while paying greater attention to political and ideological education for officers and soldiers.

On this occasion, General Secretary Lâm presented gifts to officers, soldiers and staff at the Bình Dương Military Command. Minister of National Defence General Phan Văn Giang and Minister of Public Security General Lương Tam Quang also presented gifts to the armed forces of Bình Dương.

Earlier the same day, General Secretary Lâm paid a pre-Tet visit to former State President Nguyễn Minh Triết at his residence in Bình Dương. — VNA/VNS