Intellectuals, scientists the driving force behind nation’s rapid, sustainable growth: Party chief

HÀ NỘI — Party General Secretary Tô Lâm underscored the remarkable contributions of scientists and intellectuals to Việt Nam’s achievements over 40 years of Đổi Mới (Renewal), in a meeting with the community on Monday.

Their work has paved the way for a new mindset that lifted the country out of a socio-economic crisis, engaged in the global economy and carried out initiatives that helped propel national industrialisation and modernisation.

Stressing the decisive development opportunities, the Party chief said that science, technology and innovation would be the ways to create breakthroughs in growth.

In response, the Party, the State and authorities at all levels needed to innovate the training, recruitment and appointments of academics, he added.

According to plans, a national strategy for the development of the intellectual community in the era of industrialisation and modernisation will be issued in the first half of 2025. This aligns with Resolution No 45-NQ/TW of the 13th Party Central Committee on intellectual workforce development in national sustainable growth, which was issued on November 24, 2023.

Specific and practical measures will also be devised to innovate thinking and mindset within the Party and the political system, ensuring compliance with the laws.

Party leader Lâm requested that intellectuals and scientists continue their efforts to fulfil their missions alongside the people in this new revolutionary era to successfully transform Việt Nam into a developed, high-income country by 2045.

In the next 20 years, Việt Nam aims to become a leading digital industrial centre of the region and the world, and among the top 30 countries in terms of innovation and digital transformation.

He added that the intellectual community must be the key driving force to position Việt Nam among the top three countries in Southeast Asia in terms of AI (artificial intelligence) research and development, the top 50 countries globally in terms of digital competitiveness and e-government, with at least five tech companies on par with global tech powerhouses by 2030.

They must be fully aware of the responsibilities in elevating the intellectual strength and capacity of the nation, nurturing the next generations, developing the intellectual economy as well as promoting industrialisation, modernisation and global integration while protecting the homeland, thereby shaping the world’s future.

They must uphold their integrity to serve the people for the country’s prosperity, in addition to providing constructive criticism with a solid, reasoned and well-founded approach, the Party chief added.

He asked that the country continue collectively strengthen the long-standing alliance between workers, farmers and intellectuals in this new context, and attract Vietnamese and foreign academics abroad in technology transfer and innovation.

Education and training is an area of focus with plans to cultivate high-quality academics, especially in emerging sectors such as AI, green transformation, quantum technology and biomedicine.

Other critical tasks include linking research and educational institutions with businesses, perfecting intellectual property policies and adopting consistent approaches to science-technology developments that align with the market and international standards.

At the meeting, intellectuals and scientists reported on the notable achievements in several key areas such as healthcare, agriculture and advanced technology, as well as the efforts to develop and promote the role of the intellectual community.

They also presented proposals and recommendations for policy improvement to create breakthroughs in developing the science-technology sector, building world-class research and training facilities, cultivating high-quality human resources and national digital transformation. — VNS