NA Chairman commemorates late State leader, military official

THỪA THIÊN-HUẾ — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn and his entourage offered flowers and incense in commemoration of former State President General Lê Đức Anh and General Nguyễn Chí Thanh on Sunday, part of their working trip to Thừa Thiên-Huế Province.

The activity took place on the occasion of the 80th anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (December 22, 1944-2024) and the 35th anniversary of the All People's Defence Festival (December 22, 1989-2024).

At a memorial site dedicated to General Lê Đức Anh in Lộc An Commune of Phú Lộc District, Mẫn respectfully offered incense and flowers in tribute to the late State President - a prestigious leader of the Party and State, a close and wholehearted comrade, a talented general, and a meritorious son of his hometown Thừa Thiên-Huế.

Writing in the guest book at the site, he congratulated Thừa Thiên-Huế on officially becoming a centrally-run city from January 1, 2025, expressing his hope that the material and spiritual life of local residents will improve further in the coming time.

With over 80 years of Party membership, General Lê Đức Anh dedicated his entire life to the glorious revolution of the Party and the people. He was honoured by the Party and State with numerous noble rewards, including the Gold Star Order, the first-class Military Exploit Order, the first-class Feat of Arms Order, the 80-year Party membership badge, and many other distinguished decorations of Việt Nam and other countries.

Commemorating General Nguyễn Chí Thanh at the museum dedicated to him in Thuận Hòa Ward of Huế City, the NA Chairman wrote in the guest book that throughout his revolutionary career, the general always stayed steadfast and devoted all his heart, intelligence and talent to the revolutionary cause of the Party, significantly contributing to the struggle for national liberation, construction and defence.

The top legislator asked the authorities and people of Huế City to continue developing the museum, turning it into an educational destination about the revolutionary tradition and patriotism among young people.

The same day, the NA leader visited and presented gifts to the families of war invalids Hà Văn Lưỡng and Nguyễn Viết Đáo in Phú Nhuận Ward, Huế City. — VNA/VNS