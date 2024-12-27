"Rescue flights" case: Former Thái Nguyên official sentenced to 12 years

HÀ NỘI — The Hà Nội People's Court on Friday sentenced 17 defendants in the second phase of the "rescue flights" case. Charges included "receiving bribes," "giving bribes," "abusing positions and powers while performing official duties," and "concealing criminals."

Trần Tùng, 46, former Deputy Director of the Thái Nguyên Department of Foreign Affairs, received a total of 12 years in prison: seven years for “accepting bribes” and five years for “abusing position and power while performing official duties.”

Five other defendants, including Trần Thị Quyên, Director of the Sen Vàng Đất Việt Company, and several former officials from Hải Dương, Quảng Nam, and other provinces, were each sentenced to two years in prison for "receiving bribes." Nguyễn Mạnh Trường, a former specialist with the Civil Aviation Authority of Việt Nam (CAAV), received an 18-month suspended sentence for the same charge.

Vũ Hồng Quang, former Deputy Head of the Aviation Transport Division under the CAAV, was sentenced to seven years and six months in total, combining his current three-year six-month sentence with a four-year sentence handed down last year.

Other defendants, including directors of tourism and service companies, received varying sentences ranging from two years in prison to 12 months of suspended sentences for "giving bribes." Nguyễn Xuân Thông, a former police officer, received a 12-month suspended sentence for "concealing a criminal."

The first-instance judgment revealed that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Government organised flights to repatriate Vietnamese citizens from abroad. The Government Office, along with various ministries and local authorities, was tasked with granting flight permits and establishing quarantine policies.

However, several officials at provincial and municipal levels exploited these policies and their positions to accept and give bribes in exchange for policy approvals, allowing businesses to arrange medical quarantines for returning citizens.

The defendants, either directly or through intermediaries, colluded with Ministry of Health officials to exchange substantial bribes for approval documents. Some also abused their positions to incite false statements, conceal crimes, and hinder investigations.

The court identified Trần Tùng, former Deputy Director of the Thái Nguyên Department of Foreign Affairs, as a key figure. He leveraged his position to advise and propose policies for quarantine arrangements in Thái Nguyên Province. Collaborating with Trần Thị Quyên, he facilitated a contract for medical quarantine and accepted bribes from Lê Văn Nghĩa, Director of Nhật Minh Tourism and Catering Services JSC, totalling over VNĐ4.4 billion (US$172,600).

Tùng also advised on seven flights operated by Bùi Thị Kim Phụng, a representative of Fujitravell Company, Japan, benefiting over VNĐ3.2 billion (US$125,700).

The court deemed these actions as severe violations of State agency functions, citizens' rights, and social order. Among those giving bribes, defendant Vũ Hồng Quang was found to have repeatedly offered large sums, resulting in a heavier penalty.

Mitigating factors such as confessions, repentance, voluntary compensation, cooperation with investigators, and good work achievements led the court to partially reduce the sentences for several defendants. VNS