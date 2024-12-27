State honours for General Nguyễn Quyết’s funeral

HÀ NỘI — The funeral and memorial service for General Nguyễn Quyết was held on Friday morning at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội, to the official State protocol.

General Nguyễn Quyết was the former Secretary of the sixth Party Central Committee, former Deputy Chairman of the State Council, former Deputy Minister of National Defense and a former Director of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army.

The solemn funeral was organised by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the National Assembly, the President, the Government, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and his family. — VNS