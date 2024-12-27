State honours for General Nguyễn Quyết’s funeral

|
|Party General Secretary Tô Lâm visits General Nguyễn Quyết. — VNA/VNS Photos Phạm Kiên
HÀ NỘI — The funeral and memorial service for General Nguyễn Quyết was held on Friday morning at the National Funeral Hall in Hà Nội, to the official State protocol.
General Nguyễn Quyết was the former Secretary of the sixth Party Central Committee, former Deputy Chairman of the State Council, former Deputy Minister of National Defense and a former Director of the General Department of Politics of the Việt Nam People's Army.
The solemn funeral was organised by the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Việt Nam, the National Assembly, the President, the Government, the Việt Nam Fatherland Front Central Committee and his family. — VNS
|The Central Party Committee delegation led by General Secretary Tô Lâm pays tribute to the General.
|The Presidential Delegation led by President Lương Cường honours General Quyết.
|The Government delegation led by Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Hoà Bình visits the General.
|The National Assembly delegation led by National Assembly Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn.
|Permanent Deputy PM Nguyễn Hoà Bình writes in the condolence book.
|The delegation of leaders and former leaders of the Party and State file the coffin of General Nguyễn Quyết.
|The delegation of the Central Military Commission of the Ministry of National Defense led by General Phan Văn Giang, Politburo member, Deputy Secretary of the Central Military Commission and Minister of National Defense, lighting incense for their former leader.