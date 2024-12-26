Australia supports Việt Nam's current directions: ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Outgoing Australian Ambassador to Việt Nam Andrew Goledzinowski affirmed Australia's strong support for the Southeast Asian country's directions as he bid farewell to National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn in Hà Nội on Thursday afternoon.

The top legislator commended the diplomat’s significant contributions and efforts in strengthening the bilateral relations, including facilitating high-level visits and advancing the elevation of ties to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

Mẫn stressed that Việt Nam always considers Australia one of its top partners in its diplomatic strategy. With their new relationship status, he expressed his confidence that both nations have the necessary conditions to strive for US$20 billion in bilateral trade turnover next year.

For his part, Goledzinowski praised the NA for approving laws that support sustainable development and environmental protection, creating a favourable legal framework for economic growth, and enhancing economic cooperation between the two countries.

The ambassador also acknowledged the vision of Việt Nam's leadership, suggesting that both nations could adjust development cooperation programmes to align with Việt Nam's initiatives, and expand trade collaboration to assist Việt Nam in its transition process.

The NA leader expressed his gratitude to Australian leaders and diplomats for supporting Việt Nam's efforts to promote economic growth, maintain macroeconomic stability, control inflation, and ensure social welfare for its citizens.

He also extended his thanks to Australian leaders, agencies and localities for their care and assistance for the Vietnamese community in Australia, enabling them to integrate well and serve as a bridge between the two nations.

Mẫn stated that Việt Nam spares no effort to resolve socio-economic development challenges to attract foreign investment. He expressed his hope that Goledzinowski will continue making contributions to bilateral relations, particularly in economy, trade, tourism, culture, and energy. — VNA/VNS