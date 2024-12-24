Deputy PM and FM receives outgoing Australian Ambassador

HÀ NỘI — Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Bùi Thanh Sơn received outgoing Australian Ambassador Andrew Goledzinowski in Hà Nội on Tuesday.

During the reception, Sơn congratulated and appreciated the outstanding contributions by the ambassador during his tenure, particularly in upgrading the Việt Nam - Australia relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Sơn spoke highly of Goledzinowski's active coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) and other ministries and sectors of Việt Nam to successfully arrange high-level visits by the two countries' leaders, organise many meaningful events celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties (1973 - 2023), strongly promote cooperation in various fields, and enhance exchanges between the peoples and localities of the countries.

The Deputy PM and FM suggested that both sides increase information sharing and consultation through bilateral dialogue mechanisms and at multilateral forums. He also asked for active implementation of the action plan for the 2024-27 period, focusing on boosting links in trade - investment, education, and labour, and expanding collaboration in new areas such as digital transformation, energy, and green growth.

He called on Australia to continue to support human resources training for Việt Nam, and help the latter enhance its capabilities in emerging industries such as semiconductor and artificial intelligence.

For his part, Goledzinowski thanked the MoFA and the Deputy PM and FM for their very effective support, which has helped him fulfill his duties.

The ambassador emphasised that Việt Nam is an important partner and one of the top priorities of Australia in the region. Both the Australian Government and himself view the prosperity and development of Việt Nam as central to the prosperity and development of the region.

The Australian Government will continue to pay attention to and reserve many resources to assist Vietnam as well as foster the two countries' relations, he affirmed.

Goledzinowski expressed admiration for Việt Nam's achievements in national construction and development, along with its foreign policy accomplishments, especially on the threshold of a "new era" which, he said, is also the time for bilateral relations to enter a new phase with breakthroughs in many fields of cooperation such as defence, security, education, connectivity, essential minerals, and digital transformation.

The diplomat pledged to sustain efforts, regardless of positions he will hold, to help promote the comprehensive strategic partnership between Việt Nam and Australia. — VNS