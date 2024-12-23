PM to hold dialogue with farmers nationwide

HÀ NỘI – Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has just agreed with a proposal of the Việt Nam Farmers’ Union Central Committee regarding the organisation of his dialogue with farmers in 2024, according to a dispatch by the Government Office.

The Prime Minister also tasked the Ministries of Agriculture and Rural Development; Planning and Investment; Finance; Natural Resources and Environment; Science and Technology; Industry and Trade; Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs; and Culture, Sports and Tourism; and the State Bank of Việt Nam to prepare content regarding the issues to be raised by farmers and cooperatives, in accordance with their respective authorities, functions, and assigned duties.

Earlier, the Việt Nam Farmers' Union Central Committee submitted a report on the organisation of the 2024 dialogue to the Prime Minister.

Ahead of the dialogue, the Chairpersons of the People's Committees of most provinces and centrally-run cities have held meetings with farmers to address issues of concern of farmers, cooperatives, and businesses in the agricultural sector.

The PM’s dialogue with farmers nationwide has been held annually since 2018, except for 2021 due to impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. – VNS