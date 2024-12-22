Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Contracts worth $286.3 million inked at Việt Nam Int’l Defence Expo 2024

December 22, 2024 - 22:17
As of 12:00 PM on December 22, the expo had welcomed over 260,000 visitors, and 1,872 bilateral meetings and contacts had been held, with collaboration opportunities in various potential areas discussed.
Outdoors exhibitions of weapons and military equipments at the Việt Nam Defence Expo 2024. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Sixteen contracts worth US$286.3 million in total, and 17 cooperation agreements between Việt Nam's defence industry units and businesses from various countries such as the US, India, France and Belgium were signed at the Việt Nam International Defence Expo 2024 held in Hà Nội from December 19-22.

The information was released at a conference to sum up the expo, organised by the Ministry of National Defence on December 22 afternoon.

The expo, the second one following the inaugural edition in late 2022, gathered 242 units and enterprises from over 30 countries worldwide. It spanned a total area of over 100,000 sq.m, featuring both indoor and outdoor exhibition zones. Notably, many new military equipment and weaponry developed and produced by Việt Nam's defence industry were introduced for the first time.

As of 12:00 PM on December 22, the expo had welcomed over 260,000 visitors, and 1,872 bilateral meetings and contacts had been held, with collaboration opportunities in various potential areas discussed.

The biennial event, hosted by the Vietnamese Ministry of National Defence, aims to share achievements and experiences in researching, producing, and using weapons and equipment; and promote cooperation in the field of defence industry among participating countries. — VNS

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Actions boosted to maximise benefits of UKVFTA

UK Government has accelerated trade promotion activities and co-opration with Vietnamese provinces in various aspects including minimising the impact of climate change, education, energy transition, trade, and investment in order to boost the effectiveness of the UKVFTA and CPTPP.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam's decade of excellence in UN Peacekeeping

Over 10 years of participating in UN peacekeeping operations, units and officers of the Việt Nam People’s Army have consistently fulfilled all tasks assigned by the UN and the Ministry of Defence, with many having been commended by the UN for outstanding performance, receiving certificates of merit and letters of appreciation.
Politics & Law

Deputy PM and FM holds phone talks with British Foreign Secretary

Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs David Lammy affirmed the UK’s commitment to accompanying and assisting Việt Nam in climate change response and sustainable economic development. He also expressed his country's interest in expanding investment in Việt Nam's offshore wind power sector.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom