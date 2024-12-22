Defence cooperation forms pillar of Việt Nam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership

BANGKOK — Defence cooperation is one of the pillars of the Enhanced Strategic Partnership between Việt Nam and Thailand, Vietnamese Defence Attaché to Thailand Colonel Phó Triệu Cường has affirmed.

In an interview with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA)'s resident reporters in Bangkok on the occasion of the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) (December 22), the officer said that the two countries have sustained many cooperation mechanisms. They include high-level military delegation exchanges and annual bilateral meetings such as deputy ministerial defence policy dialogues, bilateral intelligence sharing forums, air force joint working group meetings, and naval consultation conferences.

According to Cường, defence education and training collaboration has also been promoted. Both sides have actively engaged in joint training exercises and peacekeeping training efforts. In September this year, the Việt Nam Coast Guard and Thailand’s Maritime Enforcement Command Centre (Thai-MECC) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on maritime law enforcement cooperation. This pact serves as a foundation for sharing information on smuggling and illegal immigration, curbing illicit fishing, drug trafficking, and piracy, conducting search and rescue operations, protecting the marine environment, and organising joint patrols.

Attenders of the VPA's 80th anniversary and the 2024 Việt Nam International Defence Expo include senior Thai military leaders, such as the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Chief of Defence Forces of the Royal Thai Armed Forces, air force commander, and representatives from the country’s army, navy, and Thai-MECC.

The officer said Thai military historians and analysts noted that the VPA has made significant strides in international integration and defence diplomacy in recent years, actively participating and playing a critical role in regional defence cooperation and defence-military forums within the region.

The Thai side also praised Việt Nam's active involvement in United Nations peacekeeping missions and its contributions to international cooperation in non-traditional security domains, humanitarian assistance, search and rescue operations, post-war recovery efforts, and initiatives that foster a peaceful, stable, and cooperative environment in the region and the world.

Cường stated that the VPA and the Royal Thai Armed Forces have maintained a strong partnership within multilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly effective frameworks and forums led by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN). – VNS