Defence cooperation – key pillar in Việt Nam-Laos ties: PM

HÀ NỘI – Defence collaboration is an important pillar in the great friendship, special solidarity and comprehensive cooperation between Việt Nam and Laos, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính stressed on Wednesday.

He made the statement while receiving Lao Defence Minister Sen. Lieut. Gen. Khamliang Outhakaysone, who is on an official visit to Vietnam to attend the 80th founding anniversary of the Việt Nam People’s Army and 35th anniversary of the All-People's Defence Festival (December 22), and the Vietnam International Defence Expo 2024.

Acknowledging the comprehensive cooperation between the two militaries across such domains as information exchange, human resources training, maintenance of exchange and dialogue mechanisms, and collaboration at multilateral forums and mechanisms, PM Chính affirmed that the Vietnamese Party and State always support and facilitate closer cooperation between the two sides.

The Vietnamese Government leader shared the temporary economic challenges that Laos is facing, stating that Việt Nam stands ready to support its neighbour in the spirit of solidarity for mutual development.

He went on to ask the two defence ministries to continue concretising high-level agreements and bringing into full play the existing cooperation mechanisms between the two Parties, States and Governments. He called on both sides to enhance coordination in giving advice to high-ranking leaders regarding defence-security issues, protecting territorial sovereignty, exchanging military scientific and technical knowledge, combating cross-border crimes, and promoting dissemination of the historic Việt Nam-Laos relationship, among others.

Additionally, he asked the two ministries to successfully implement breakthroughs regarding cooperation in the new situation, with a focus on human resources training, border protection, defence economic collaboration, and trade connection in border areas.

Khamliang Outhakaysone, for his part, highlighted his successful talks with Vietnamese Defence Minister General Phan Văn Giang, while committing to working with the Vietnamese side to effectively carry out PM Chính’s recommendations. VNS