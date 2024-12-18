Military Technical Academy hailed for innovation, sci-tech progress

HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam People's Army (VPA) has always been at the forefront of innovation, creativity and sci-tech, with the Military Technical Academy (MTA) being a key example of this progress, said Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính.

At a working session with the MTA in Hà Nội on Wednesday on the occasion of the VPA’s 80th founding anniversary and the 35th anniversary of the All-People Defence Festival, PM Chính hailed the MTA for upholding the core values and tradition of the heroic VPA over its past nearly six decades of development, contributing to the army’s overall achievements and the broader cause of national construction and defence.

With its mission to train quality workforce, conduct cutting-edge research and development, develop prototypes, transfer advanced technology, and promote global integration, the MTA plays a crucial role, directly contributing to building the army and advancing the nation's industrialisation and modernisation, he said.

The PM articulated a vision for the MTA to establish itself as a recognised brand in the region in the next decade and a global brand in the following two decades. To such end, it must seriously and effectively follow the Party’s policies and guidelines, the State's laws on military, national defence and education-training; continue improving the quality of training and scientific research, with a focus on training a contingent of capable sci-tech staff. Dual-use training, aimed at serving the defence industry, was also highlighted as a priority.

Calling for gearing studies towards emerging areas such as artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductor technology, the Internet of Things (IoT), database and big data, he also asked the MTA to actively join the semiconductor workforce development programme until 2030, with a vision to 2050.

Given the potential of aerospace, marine and underground space development, the MTA was urged to harmonise basic with applied research, leveraging new technological advances to master next-generation weapons and technical equipment.

The government leader believed that the MTA will continue to strive for excellence, fulfilling its assigned tasks and contributing to national construction and defence in an evolving landscape.

According to MTA Director Lieut. Gen. Lê Minh Thái, the MTA has made strides from 2021 to 2024, training 7,000 military personnel at various levels for the army, 5,000 civilian students and hundreds of engineers for foreign armies.

It has also garnered hundreds of national and international awards, published thousands of scientific papers and reports, and maintained partnerships with 180 partners in 80 countries worldwide. — VNS