US Peace Corps marks historic milestone in Việt Nam, celebrating 30 years of diplomatic relations

HÀ NỘI — The US Peace Corps swore in its newest and largest cohort of volunteers to Việt Nam since the programme began, at the US Ambassador’s Residence in Hà Nội on Wednesday, marking a historic moment in US-Việt Nam relations.

As the two nations prepare to celebrate the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations in 2025, the ceremony underscores both countries’ commitment to deepening people-to-people ties and strengthening bilateral relations.

“This new generation of Peace Corps Volunteers will contribute to this shared vision, building bridges and understanding between our two countries,” US Ambassador to Việt Nam Marc Knapper said.

Ambassador Knapper also congratulated the Ministry of Education and Training and Peace Corps for completing the first programme evaluation and preparing for the renewal of the Implementing Agreement between the two governments in July next year.

After the ceremony, the volunteers will begin their service in high schools across Hà Nội and HCM City. They will collaborate with local teachers to improve Vietnamese students’ English skills, creating greater access to educational and employment opportunities over the next two years.

This milestone follows the 2020 Implementing Agreement between the US and Vietnamese governments, with the Peace Corps and the Ministry of Education and Training serving as the implementing partners.

"At its core, the Peace Corps mission is about connection - connection not only between our two countries but also between the volunteers and their students, their schools and their counterparts," said Mikel Herrington, Peace Corps Vietnam Country Director.

Herrington added that the representation of Government partners, schools, teachers and students in the ceremony: “Is the heart of the partnership and it is ultimately the relationships we build that will be the true measure of our joint success."

Immediately after their arrival in October this year, the volunteers began a comprehensive ten-week training programme which includes Vietnamese language classes, Teaching English as a Foreign Language sessions and a practical with local teachers.

The training will help strengthen the skills necessary to adapt to the local context and work effectively in Việt Nam’s educational system.

“We are very excited to be given the opportunity to work alongside Vietnamese teachers in their efforts to improve the quality of English learning and teaching, but more importantly, we are very excited to learn from Vietnamese teachers and partners and we will also strive our best to contribute.”, said a newly sworn-in volunteer.

This is the third group of volunteers in Việt Nam. The first group arrived in 2022 and concluded their assignment after two years of service at high schools.

The Peace Corps is an independent agency under the Executive Branch of the US government that operates a volunteer programme to assist host governments in their development priorities.

Since President John F. Kennedy established the Peace Corps in 1961, over 240,000 Americans have served as volunteers in more than 142 countries. Việt Nam is the 143rd country to invite and partner with the Peace Corps. — VNS